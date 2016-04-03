See All Neurologists in Salisbury, NC
Dr. Sheila Smalls-Stokes, MD

Neurology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sheila Smalls-Stokes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Smalls-Stokes works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Confusion and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan
    1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Confusion
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dementia
Sleep Study
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Palsy
Chordoma
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Sleep-Walking
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

