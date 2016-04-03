Dr. Sheila Smalls-Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smalls-Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Smalls-Stokes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 908-2711
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Smalls-Stokes gets a rough rap coming behind Dr. Hill. She is to the point & I believe this makes for misunderstanding her. She is thorough and knowledgable. I had to cancel my April 4th appt. and was unable to give proper notice.Dr. Small-Stokes does a great job as my sleep doctor. The staff in her office does a great job as well, especially the person who's name slips mind but she truly watches over Dr. Small-Stokes, but she personally contacts you upon missing an scheduled appt. Lou G
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Dr. Smalls-Stokes works at
