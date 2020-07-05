See All Gastroenterologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Sheila Savur, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheila Savur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Savur works at Camino Medial Group in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Jose Medical Group - Samaritan
    2585 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124
    El Camino Health (McKee)
    227 N Jackson Ave Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 05, 2020
    Explained my condition very well and spent a lot of time going over treatment options
    — Jul 05, 2020
    About Dr. Sheila Savur, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194836585
    Education & Certifications

    • Ca Pac Med Ctr
    • Ca Pacific M C Pacific, Gastroenterology Ca Pacific Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    • KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Savur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Savur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savur works at Camino Medial Group in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Savur’s profile.

    Dr. Savur has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Savur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

