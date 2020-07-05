Overview

Dr. Sheila Savur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Savur works at Camino Medial Group in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.