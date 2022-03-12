Dr. Sheila Ramirez Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Ramirez Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Ramirez Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Locations
Novus Healthcare Inc.307 Medical Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 260-1436
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr. Ramirez is very compassionate and she listens to you. She cares about what is happening and is good at getting back to me. The office is always accommodating and returns calls promptly. I have even gotten emails because they wanted to make sure I knew what was happening. I wouldn’t go anywhere else.
About Dr. Sheila Ramirez Rodriguez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1740415405
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Jacobi Medical Center
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.