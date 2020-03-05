Dr. Sheila Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Roberts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 331, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 896-0835
- 2 8145 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 896-0835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Roberts. She’s been a GodSend helping navigate through a very troubled time in my life. I appreciate your knowledge and expertise. I never wait more than 5” to see her. The new secretary is very nice and gets me an appt in a timely manner. I love the new Lyndon office.
About Dr. Sheila Roberts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1588667505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
