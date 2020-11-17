Dr. Sheila Ramgopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramgopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Ramgopal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Ramgopal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Allegheny Reproductive Health Center5910 Kirkwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-8811Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramgopal?
Dr. Sheila is amazing. She is very thorough and knowledgeable. My visit is quick and I will definitely return.
About Dr. Sheila Ramgopal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Magee Women Hosp-U Pitts
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramgopal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramgopal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
