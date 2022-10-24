Dr. Sheila Putman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Putman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheila Putman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Coastal Carolina Otolaryngology - Myrtle Beach1021 Cipriana Dr Ste 220, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 932-2117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Coastal Carolina Otolaryngology - Surfside Beach1120 Glenns Bay Rd Ste 117, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 213-6767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Extremely competent and trustworthy. She would get 10 stars from me if they were available.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1053675819
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Putman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Putman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Putman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.