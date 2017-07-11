Overview

Dr. Sheila Paul, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Paul works at A Renewed Mind in Findlay, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH and Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.