Dr. Sheila Partridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Partridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Center for Weight Loss Surgery2000 Washington St Ste 665, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-3724
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Partridge did my gastric sleeve in March of 2017. The entire experience could not have been better! Dr. Partridge is very relatable, attentive and is always willing to take the time to explain anything you ask. I had a comfortable post-op stay in Newton-Wellesley Hospital and staff could not have been nicer! My at home recovery went excellently also. I did not have any complications due to her excellent care.
About Dr. Sheila Partridge, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Partridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Partridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Partridge speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Partridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partridge.
