Dr. Sheila Partridge, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheila Partridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Partridge works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Center for Weight Loss Surgery in Newton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newton-Wellesley Hospital Center for Weight Loss Surgery
    2000 Washington St Ste 665, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-3724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 07, 2018
    Dr. Partridge did my gastric sleeve in March of 2017. The entire experience could not have been better! Dr. Partridge is very relatable, attentive and is always willing to take the time to explain anything you ask. I had a comfortable post-op stay in Newton-Wellesley Hospital and staff could not have been nicer! My at home recovery went excellently also. I did not have any complications due to her excellent care.
    Sherrie Wood in Taunton, MA — Sep 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sheila Partridge, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558361113
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Partridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Partridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Partridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Partridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Partridge works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Center for Weight Loss Surgery in Newton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Partridge’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Partridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Partridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Partridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

