Gynecology
33 years of experience
Dr. Sheila Newman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Newman works at Valley Medical Group in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Medical Group
    1578 State Route 23 Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 (973) 709-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Chilton Medical Center
  Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    MagnaCare
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    QualCare
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Based on 46 ratings
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Newman is the best. She is always on time and listens to what you have to say.
    About Dr. Sheila Newman, MD

    Gynecology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1578501433
    Education & Certifications

    New York Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
    New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center
    New York University School of Medicine
    Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Newman works at Valley Medical Group in Wayne, NJ.

    Dr. Newman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

