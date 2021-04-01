Dr. Sheila Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Newman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Medical Group1578 State Route 23 Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 709-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Newman is the best. She is always on time and listens to what you have to say.
About Dr. Sheila Newman, MD
- Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578501433
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
- New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Yale University
