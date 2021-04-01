Overview

Dr. Sheila Newman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Newman works at Valley Medical Group in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.