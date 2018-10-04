Overview

Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Nadiminti works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

