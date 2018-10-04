Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadiminti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Nadiminti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jersey City Medical Center988 Broadway # 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 597-9974
-
2
BHMG United Medical533 LEXINGTON AVE, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (201) 597-9953
-
3
BHMG United Medical612 Rutherford Ave Fl 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 597-9973
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadiminti?
Outstanding service and care. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1346482072
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadiminti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nadiminti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nadiminti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadiminti works at
Dr. Nadiminti has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadiminti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadiminti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadiminti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadiminti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadiminti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.