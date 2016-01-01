See All Pediatricians in Chelmsford, MA
Dr. Sheila Morehouse, MD

Pediatrics
2 (13)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheila Morehouse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Morehouse works at Chelmsford Pediatrics in Chelmsford, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chelmsford Dermatology PC
    7 Village Sq, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 256-4363

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Sheila Morehouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194744367
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morehouse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morehouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morehouse works at Chelmsford Pediatrics in Chelmsford, MA. View the full address on Dr. Morehouse’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morehouse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morehouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morehouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

