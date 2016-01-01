Dr. Morehouse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheila Morehouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Morehouse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Morehouse works at
Locations
Chelmsford Dermatology PC7 Village Sq, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 256-4363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sheila Morehouse, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194744367
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morehouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morehouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morehouse speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morehouse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehouse.
