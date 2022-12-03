Overview

Dr. Sheila Krishnan, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Krishnan works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI and Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.