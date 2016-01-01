Dr. Sheila Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Krishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Krishna, MD is a dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. Dr. Krishna completed a residency at Medical Society Of Virginia. She currently practices at Capital Women's Care. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Krishna is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County, INC9850 Genesee Ave Ste 530, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-0677
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County - Encinitas1200 Garden View Rd Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-1311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sheila Krishna, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Medical Society Of Virginia
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishna has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.
