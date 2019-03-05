See All Neurologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Sheila Jahan, MD

Neurology
4 (72)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sheila Jahan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Jahan works at Sheila Jahan MD, Neurology in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Neurology
    701 W Broad St Ste 214, Falls Church, VA 22046
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Mar 05, 2019
    Dr. Jahan is wonderful. After seeing two other neurologists to solve my servere headache issues, she solved my problems in one visit. Dr. Jahan is very understanding. She has excellent bedside manners.
    About Dr. Sheila Jahan, MD

    Neurology
    37 years of experience
    English, Persian and Persian
    1266476022
    Education & Certifications

    Neurophysiology
    Prince Georges Med Ctr
    Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Jahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jahan works at Sheila Jahan MD, Neurology in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Jahan’s profile.

    Dr. Jahan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

