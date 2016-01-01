Dr. Sheila Greenlaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Greenlaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Greenlaw, MD is a dermatologist in Springfield, MA. She currently practices at New England Dermatology & Laser Center and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Greenlaw is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
New England Dermatology PC3455 Main St Ste 5, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Sheila Greenlaw, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1316173495
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Baystate Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenlaw?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenlaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenlaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenlaw has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenlaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenlaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.