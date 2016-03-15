See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Richmond, VA
Dr. Sheila Garris-Wallace, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheila Garris-Wallace, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine|Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Garris-Wallace works at Richmond Primary Care in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richmond Primary Care
    7110 Forest Ave Ste 201, Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 944-9931
    Commonwealth Primary Care - Richmond
    1800 Glenside Dr Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 390-8602
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Raynaud's Disease
Overweight
Obesity
Raynaud's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
Raynaud's Disease
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 15, 2016
    I have been a patient of Dr. Wallace for more than 20 years and have relied on her professional care and direction with confidence and complete satisfaction. She is patient and comprehensive in responding to my medical concerns, and I have been able to rely the efficiency of her and her office in responding to health concern calls to her office.
    Wilbert Talley in Richmond, VA — Mar 15, 2016
    About Dr. Sheila Garris-Wallace, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477520195
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine|Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
