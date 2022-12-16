Overview

Dr. Sheila Garris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Garris works at Amelia Medical Associates in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.