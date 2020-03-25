Dr. Sheila Garcia Santana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Santana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Garcia Santana, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Garcia Santana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia Santana works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Associates Of Kentucky120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-3900
-
2
Retina Associates of Kentucky2841 Lexington Ave Ste 105, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (800) 627-2020
-
3
Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA Charlotte Randolph Rd2007 Randolph Rd Ste 315, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia Santana?
excellent doctor. answered any questions i had. very professional.
About Dr. Sheila Garcia Santana, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275760092
Education & Certifications
- Yale U-Yale New Haven Hosp
- Boston Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia Santana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia Santana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia Santana works at
Dr. Garcia Santana has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Macular Hole and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Santana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia Santana speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Santana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.