Overview

Dr. Sheila Dunlop, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dunlop works at TELADOC PHYSICIANS in Kennewick, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.