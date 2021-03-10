Dr. Drnec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheila Drnec, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Drnec, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Drnec works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Women's Health1203 Smizer Mill Rd Ste 106, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 717-1390
-
2
Mercy Clinic Obgyn - 714 Gravois Road714 Gravois Rd Ste 115, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 717-6775
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drnec?
Dr. Drnec took ample time during my first appointment to understand my symptoms and my medical history. She was very compassionate and thorough. She fully explained her recommendations on how to treat my condition and the next steps. I feel very fortunate to have found her after another gynecologist misdiagnosed my symptoms. Her treatment resolved my problems and explained next steps if I have any further issues. I truly appreciate Dr. Drnec and highly recommend her. In addition, The office staff are friendly, compassionate and helpful. It appears they are treated well because they in turn treat patient so well.
About Dr. Sheila Drnec, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1659661999
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drnec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drnec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drnec works at
Dr. Drnec has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drnec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drnec has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drnec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drnec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drnec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.