Dr. Sheila Drnec, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Sheila Drnec, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Drnec works at Mercy Women's Health Fenton in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Clinic Women's Health
    1203 Smizer Mill Rd Ste 106, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 717-1390
    Mercy Clinic Obgyn - 714 Gravois Road
    714 Gravois Rd Ste 115, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 717-6775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Dr. Drnec took ample time during my first appointment to understand my symptoms and my medical history. She was very compassionate and thorough. She fully explained her recommendations on how to treat my condition and the next steps. I feel very fortunate to have found her after another gynecologist misdiagnosed my symptoms. Her treatment resolved my problems and explained next steps if I have any further issues. I truly appreciate Dr. Drnec and highly recommend her. In addition, The office staff are friendly, compassionate and helpful. It appears they are treated well because they in turn treat patient so well.
    About Dr. Sheila Drnec, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659661999
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drnec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drnec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drnec works at Mercy Women's Health Fenton in Fenton, MO. View the full address on Dr. Drnec’s profile.

    Dr. Drnec has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drnec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Drnec has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drnec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drnec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drnec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

