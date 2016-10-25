Dr. Sheila Conway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Conway, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Conway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
UHealth Tower1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Doctor Conway after an MRI that revealed a tumor. She performed an immediate in office biopsy. Her team was exceptionally kind and supportive. They delivered the news that I had synovial sarcoma. They showed empathy and positive attitude towards my treatment. The coordinator helped with everything. She performed a resection of the right adductor to remove a tumor. She specializes in limb saving surgery. The tumor was removed successfully w/ negative/clear margins beautifully.
About Dr. Sheila Conway, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1245423441
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conway has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Conway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conway.
