Dr. Sheila Connery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Connery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
1
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-0703Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-8500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
3
Outpatient Surgery Center At Tgh Brandon Healthple10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 821-8019
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen a few of the Doctor or Midwives over the last 2 years with both my pregnancies. Once I met her I stayed with just her. Respectful. Listens to my concerns. Time efficient yet doesn't make me feel rushed or like I don't matter. She makes me feel like a person, not a a patient number. She remembers me from visit to visit. She rocks!
About Dr. Sheila Connery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114984184
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connery has seen patients for C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
