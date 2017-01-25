Overview

Dr. Sheila Connery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Connery works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.