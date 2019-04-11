Dr. Sheila Cepeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cepeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Cepeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Cepeda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Alto Street Clinic2055 S Pacheco St Ste 300, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 984-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Cepeda was excellent. She was the first doctor who took enough time with me to understand my pain, and she took immediate action to seek the correct treatment for my issue. My minimally invasive surgery did not turn up overwhelming findings, but it did effectively cure my infertility directly after I had recovered from the incisions. Other doctors had told me I was simply past the reproductive phase of my life, but hadn’t bothered to investigate my gyne issues.
About Dr. Sheila Cepeda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1275599862
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cepeda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cepeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cepeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cepeda has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cepeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cepeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cepeda.
