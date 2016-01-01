Dr. Sheila Cason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Cason, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Cason, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Cason works at
Locations
Pediatric Partners Medical Professional Corp.44274 George Cushman Ct Ste 106, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 587-0992
Pediatric Partners Medical Professional Corp.26900 Newport Rd Ste 111, Menifee, CA 92584 Directions (951) 301-5380
Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill25485 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 461-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sheila Cason, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124099130
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cason accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.