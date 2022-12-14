See All Dermatologists in Westminster, CO
Dr. Sheila Boyle, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheila Boyle, MD is a Dermatologist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Boyle works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Westminster in Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Westminster
    10359 Federal Blvd Ste 210, Westminster, CO 80260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5756
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 96 ratings
Patient Ratings (96)
5 Star
(58)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(25)
Leave a review

Dec 14, 2022
Dr Boyle completed the most thorough annual exam that I have had in the past three years.
Royal Benjamin — Dec 14, 2022
Dr. Sheila Boyle, MD
About Dr. Sheila Boyle, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1952582637
Education & Certifications

  • Mcp Hahnemann University
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sheila Boyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boyle works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Westminster in Westminster, CO. View the full address on Dr. Boyle’s profile.

Dr. Boyle has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

96 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

