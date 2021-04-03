Overview

Dr. Sheila Bonilla, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.



Dr. Bonilla works at Foothill Allergy Asthma And Immunology in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Pollen Allergy and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.