Allergy & Immunology
24 years of experience
Dr. Sheila Bonilla, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Bonilla works at Foothill Allergy Asthma And Immunology in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Pollen Allergy and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sheila M. Bonilla MD Inc.
    622 W Duarte Rd Ste 108, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 445-1853

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 03, 2021
    I can't say enough good things about Dr. Bonilla. But if I had to boil it down to one thing, I would say she does not rush me in any way. I have not had a doctor in a long time that spends so much time with me. She is kind and honest.
    Mary — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Sheila Bonilla, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1457387805
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Usc/Los Angeles County
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Bonilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonilla accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bonilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonilla works at Foothill Allergy Asthma And Immunology in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bonilla’s profile.

    Dr. Bonilla has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Pollen Allergy and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bonilla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

