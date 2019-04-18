Dr. Bond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheila Bond, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Bond, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Bond works at
Locations
Vincent C. Giampapa M.d. PA89 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my consultation on April 17,2019, (yesterday). Talk about an amazing staff, from Judiann to Madelyn and of course Dr. Bond herself. The staff was so helpful and God knows I am a pain but Judiann kept it together with me. Dr Bond really took her time in examining me and made me feel like a new woman already. I cant wait to see my results.
About Dr. Sheila Bond, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1609884337
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Plastic Surgery
