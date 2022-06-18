Overview

Dr. Sheila Blumberg, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Blumberg works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.