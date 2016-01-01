Overview

Dr. Sheila Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Champaign Dental Group in Muncie, IN with other offices in Charleston, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

