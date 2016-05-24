Overview

Dr. Sheila Baez-Torres, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Baez-Torres works at Neurology Specialists of Central Florida in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.