Dr. Sheila Baez-Torres, MD

Neurology
2
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheila Baez-Torres, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Baez-Torres works at Neurology Specialists of Central Florida in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Specialists of Central Florida
    1685 Lee Rd Ste 210, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-6729

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease

Essential Tremor
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Myoclonus
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Syncope
Syphilis Infections
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Concussion
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epilepsy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinsonism
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    May 24, 2016
    Doctor Torres was the first Nuerologist that took time to listen and give me options on treatment. Very kind and feel confident being under her care.
    Dan in Orlando, FL — May 24, 2016
    About Dr. Sheila Baez-Torres, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558564666
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clin Florida
    • University of Connecticut
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Baez-Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez-Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baez-Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baez-Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baez-Torres works at Neurology Specialists of Central Florida in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baez-Torres’s profile.

    Dr. Baez-Torres has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baez-Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez-Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez-Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez-Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez-Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

