Dr. Sheila Arvikar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Arvikar works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.