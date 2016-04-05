Dr. Sheila Arvikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arvikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Arvikar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Arvikar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St Ste Yawkey, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7938
Bulfinch Medical Group50 Staniford St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6610
- 3 52 2nd Ave Ste 2600, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-6006
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Methodical, persistent and compassionate. Extremely knowledgeable. I saw four Rheumatologists, prior. I had five different diagnosis. They were all wrong and many just told me they couldn't help me. Dr. Arvikar narrowed down the possibilities and worked with the insurance company to get me a newly researched treatment and as a result was able to eliminate most of my symptoms allowing a definitive diagnosis and adjusting the treatment. I now have my life back.
About Dr. Sheila Arvikar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881721249
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arvikar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arvikar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arvikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arvikar has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arvikar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arvikar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arvikar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arvikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arvikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.