Dr. Shehzad Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shehzad Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shehzad Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Care Group1249 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 770-2200Tuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
The Heart Care Group PC858 Interchange Rd, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (610) 377-9303
-
3
Dcc James-prime Care Cardio98 James St Ste 300, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-2523Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Dr. Malick goes above and beyond to help address my continued health issues and to help confirm I have no heart problems because of them. He conducted an ambulatory ekg and also to help figure out why I don’t sleep, he wants to conduct an impatient sleep study ekg. He spent over 45 minutes with me Wednesday doing a video visit to help address any concerns or issues I have and also to help get to the bottom of my Ehlers Danlos syndrome. His nurse Kim also is so very respectful and so compassionate and also always makes sure my issues and concerns are addressed she spent over 13 minutes with me on the phone when I had a seizure before she hung up with me she made sure I was ok and didn’t need anything. Kim and Dr. Malick called me back to check on me. He is absolutely amazing and a life saver he continues to go above and beyond to help my wife’s mother as well. The heart care group to me is absolutely #1.
About Dr. Shehzad Malik, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1215153192
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.