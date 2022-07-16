Overview

Dr. Shehzad Kamran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They completed their residency with University Of Nd School Med And Health Science



Dr. Kamran works at Penn Mental Health Services in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Indianola, IA and West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.