Overview

Dr. Shehzad Aziz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from THE RAWALPUNDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Aziz works at SVMC Cancer Care in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.