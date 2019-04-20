Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shehryar Mahmood, MD
Dr. Shehryar Mahmood, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Robotic Surgical Solutions35900 Bob Hope Dr Ste 205, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 992-5470Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
very good. We had been trying to get answers with no help from other Drs. Dr Mahmood and his nurse was great . He saw us the same day and got answers immediately. No fooling around or waiting. I liked him very much.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1659302438
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mahmood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.