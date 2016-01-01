Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shehla Sheikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shehla Sheikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Locations
Centegra Adult Hospitalists Service4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste A102, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-4323
Dept. of Veterans Affairs5000 S 5th Ave, Hines, IL 60141 Directions (708) 216-3306Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shehla Sheikh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1891974879
Education & Certifications
- QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.