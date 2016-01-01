Overview

Dr. Shehla Sheikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Sheikh works at CENTEGRA ADULT HOSPITALISTS SERVICE in McHenry, IL with other offices in Hines, IL and Maywood, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.