See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dix Hills, NY
Dr. Shehla Shabnam Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shehla Shabnam

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shehla Shabnam is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dix Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med College For Women University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.

Dr. Shabnam works at Noor Women Health Care in Dix Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
8 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
10 (130)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
10 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Noor Women Health Care
    1036 Commack Rd, Dix Hills, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 940-7017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nassau University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shabnam?

    Aug 12, 2021
    Friendly courteous and clean environment
    Rasheedah Nasir — Aug 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shehla Shabnam
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shehla Shabnam?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shabnam to family and friends

    Dr. Shabnam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shabnam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shehla Shabnam.

    About Dr. Shehla Shabnam

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730332420
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Fatima Jinnah Med College For Women University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shehla Shabnam is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shabnam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shabnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shabnam works at Noor Women Health Care in Dix Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shabnam’s profile.

    Dr. Shabnam has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shabnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabnam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabnam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shabnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shabnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shehla Shabnam?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.