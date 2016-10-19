Overview

Dr. Shehla Atiq, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Atiq works at Rheumatology Consultants in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Cambridge, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.