Overview

Dr. Shehetaj Abdurrahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Abdurrahim works at Texas Health Internal Medicine in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.