Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD
Overview
Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX.
Dr. Pappu works at
Locations
Advanced OB/GYN Associates3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 107, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 276-9902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pappu is by far the best Obygn I’ve ever had. She is always professional and kind but more importantly she truly is there for you in all interactions. You know when she walks in the room she is focused on you specifically and not thinking of the last person she saw or the next one she will see. Recently I told her about some issues I've been experiencing with my bladder and my experience with the specialist I was referred to. I’ve seen the specialist multiple times over the last 9 months and he didn’t find the problem. Dr. Pappu felt something out of place, ordered an ultrasound which confirmed her suspicion, and I was scheduled for surgery. The surgery was yesterday and I could not be happier. If you want a dr who genuinely listens and wants what is best for YOU, see Dr. Pappu!
About Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
