Dr. Shefali Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shefali Goyal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
Delaware Valley OB/GYN2 Princess Rd, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Goyal is compassionate, professional and great at what she does. She is able to explain health information in a way that is understandable. She always listens and takes her time with me. She's the best GYN provider I've ever been to. I recommend seeing her.
About Dr. Shefali Goyal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1669662334
Education & Certifications
- PGIMER- teaching fellow in Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Obstetrics and Gynecology Atlantic City Medical Center- Internal Medicine
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)- Chandigarh, India. Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal speaks Bengali and Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
