Dr. Shefali Gandhi, DO
Overview
Dr. Shefali Gandhi, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Endo-surgical Associates of Central Nj668 N Beers St Ste 103, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 788-6537
Neurology Associates of Central Jersey670 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 788-6537
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shefali Gandhi, DO
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1952634750
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Cornell University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
