Dr. Sheetal Wagle, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sheetal Wagle, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from University of Pune / B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.

Dr. Wagle works at Neurology Clinic Of Maryland in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Clinic of Maryland
    10770 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 988-4013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr. Wagle has been very kind and attentive in treating my migraines. She has put a lot of effort into finding medications to control my symptoms. I now have four to six migraines per month instead of nearly every day of the month.
    Veronica Montoro — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Sheetal Wagle, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1508075276
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • University of Pune / B.J. Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheetal Wagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagle works at Neurology Clinic Of Maryland in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Wagle’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

