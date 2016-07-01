Overview

Dr. Sheetal Wadera, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Wadera works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.