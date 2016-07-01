Dr. Sheetal Wadera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Wadera, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheetal Wadera, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1654
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wadera?
Dr. Wadera is a wonderful Doctor. Very thorough. Bedside manner is fantastic. So happy we transferred our care to her at MIHS.
About Dr. Sheetal Wadera, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1730419086
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
