Dr. Sheetal Sran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Sran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheetal Sran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Sran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sran?
About Dr. Sheetal Sran, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1477799989
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School|Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sran works at
Dr. Sran speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.