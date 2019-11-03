Overview

Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Windsor University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.