Overview

Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Medical College Karamsad and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Institute for Rheumatic & Autoimmune Diseases in Summit, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Malaise and Fatigue and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.