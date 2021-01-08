Dr. Sheetal Nijhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nijhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Nijhawan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheetal Nijhawan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.
Dr. Nijhawan works at
Locations
Steward Surgical & Weight Loss Specialists2425 Garden Way Ste 101, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is awesome and Dr. Nijhawan is kind, patient, caring and understanding of my situation. I would recommend her for any surgery you need!
About Dr. Sheetal Nijhawan, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Cleveland Clinic
- Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College
- General Surgery
Dr. Nijhawan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nijhawan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nijhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nijhawan works at
Dr. Nijhawan has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more.
Dr. Nijhawan speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nijhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nijhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nijhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.