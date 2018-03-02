Overview

Dr. Sheetal Mehta, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Rush Dermatology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.