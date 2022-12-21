Overview

Dr. Sheetal Chhaya, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Chhaya works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.